Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie give Jacque Vaughn a win over Lakers

Newsday Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Dinwiddie (23 points) and LeVert (22) give an inspired performance to hold off Lakers and give the Nets interim coach a big victory.
Dinwiddie makes late free throws. Nets beat Bulls 110-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Sunday, a day...
Seattle Times

Nets A Winner In First Game Under Vaughn, Edge Bulls

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Sunday, a day after the Nets parted...
CBS 2

jordanchesney15

jordan chesney RT @NBA: Spencer Dinwiddie (23 PTS) nails the decisive jumper for the @BrooklynNets at Staples Center! Caris LeVert: 22 PTS LeBron James:… 7 minutes ago

NYDNSports

NY Daily News Sports The Nets have a chance to beat any team if they play like they did against the Lakers. https://t.co/qyRhxfOAkp @Krisplashed 9 minutes ago

NewsdaySports

Newsday Sports Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie give Jacque Vaughn a win over Lakers | @GregLogan1 https://t.co/LhcfD3BvH9 https://t.co/s2yfeK7EuF 15 minutes ago

Krisplashed

Kristian Winfield The Nets' best win of the season begs one question: https://t.co/9Tf9C41Oda 17 minutes ago

BarcelosJason

Jason Barcelos RT @YBC_15: Let's say the Brooklyn Nets go after Bradley Beal in the offseason... Nets trade ; Caris Levert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Al… 26 minutes ago

