India vs South Africa ODI series complete schedule and teams
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () India and South Africa play a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series with the first game between the two sides in picturesque Dharamshala on March 12, 2020. The next two matches of the series between the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue and Quinton de Kock's team are in Lucknow on March 15 followed by Kolkata on March 18.
Former left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has replaced MSK Prasad as the chief of the BCCI selection panel. Former pacer Harvinder Singh has also joined the panel as replacement for Gagan Khoda. CAC member..
Duration: 01:49Published
Bruised and battered in New Zealand, India's ODI squad on Sunday got a major boost as a fit-again Hardik Pandya returned for the three-match series against South... Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters India •Zee News •DNA
