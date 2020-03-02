Global  

Australian Grand Prix in doubt as McLaren team member tested for coronavirus

Daily Star Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Australian Grand Prix in doubt as McLaren team member tested for coronavirusThe Formula One season is due to get underway in Melbourne this weekend but the coronavirus outbreak has put the Australian Grand Prix in jeopardy
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears

Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears 01:02

 Season opening Australian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned

Australian Grand Prix 'going ahead' as planned as F1 continues amid coronavirus outbreak

Chinese Grand Prix has already been called off with growing fears for the Vietnamese round, but Melbourne remains on course to stage the curtain-raiser in two...
Independent

Australian Grand Prix: McLaren and Haas team members in self-isolation over coronavirus fears

One McLaren team member has been in self-isolation after travelling to Melbourne via Asia while two Haas F1 personnel are are being tested for coronavirus
Independent

