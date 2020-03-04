Cheltenham Festival tips: Our top tipster gives 1-2-3 predictions for every Day Two race

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 2020 Cheltenham Festival is underway and we have called on our top tipster Jason Heavey to give you the best tips for the action on Day Two as punters look to win big The 2020 Cheltenham Festival is underway and we have called on our top tipster Jason Heavey to give you the best tips for the action on Day Two as punters look to win big 👓 View full article

