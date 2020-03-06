Global  

Live: Suspension of 7 Cong Lok Sabha MPs revoked

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The second half of the budget session of Parliament in underway and will continue till April 3. Stay with TOI for live updates.
Suspension of seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs revoked by Speaker Om Birla

They had been suspended on charges of "gross misconduct" in the House. The seven Congress MPs include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan,...
IndiaTimes

Lok Sabha Speaker revokes suspension of seven Congress MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday revoked the suspension of seven Congress members, after fellow parliamentarians appealed him to reconsider the
Hindu

