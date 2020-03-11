Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > SBI cuts fixed deposit, lending rates

SBI cuts fixed deposit, lending rates

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has reduced its fixed deposit rates for certain tenors and marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) across various tenors.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vivekwTOI

Vivek Waghmode SBI cuts fixed deposit, lending rates https://t.co/f2Cs9A2rbo via @timesofindia 13 minutes ago

udayavani_web

Udayavani .@TheOfficialSBI cuts fixed deposit, lending rates https://t.co/pBQpgJ7PnL 33 minutes ago

syedsalu2

Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: SBI cuts fixed deposit, lending rates This is the ninth consecutive rate cut announced by the Mumbai-based bank, since J… 34 minutes ago

DigitaliveWorld

DIGITALIVE.WORLD SBI cuts fixed deposit, lending rates - Times of India, The Times of India https://t.co/fYhh1RfEui... https://t.co/mUyk34Ucoq 37 minutes ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee SBI Cuts Fixed Deposit, Lending Rates Up to 15 bps; Check New Rates https://t.co/85hiAN1fjB https://t.co/3FRGurxZcI 48 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India SBI cuts fixed deposit, lending rates This is the ninth consecutive rate cut announced by the Mumbai-based bank, s… https://t.co/AfVahSZH5f 51 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus SBI Cuts Fixed Deposit, Lending Rates Up to 15 bps; Check New Rates https://t.co/2IKq1n4PZP https://t.co/6IHX9lzKnh 1 hour ago

Balacha54900887

Balachandran V Avoid rate cuts for Women & Senior Citizens. - https://t.co/6dQWzHaKDs 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.