SBI cuts fixed deposit, lending rates Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has reduced its fixed deposit rates for certain tenors and marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) across various tenors. 👓 View full article

