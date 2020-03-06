Global  

Haas, McLaren Formula One team members tested for coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Two members of the Haas Formula One team and one from McLaren were quarantined on Wednesday as a precaution amid coronavirus fears ahead of Sunday's season-opening race in Melbourne.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: 2020 Formula One season in numbers

2020 Formula One season in numbers 01:23

 The Formula One season gets under way this weekend in Australia; here are some of the key numbers for 2020.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai Airways cabin crew wrestle Chinese passenger into her seat after she 'deliberately COUGHED at them' [Video]Thai Airways cabin crew wrestle Chinese passenger into her seat after she 'deliberately COUGHED at them'

This is the moment a Chinese passenger was wrestled into her seat by a plane's cabin crew after she allegedly coughed on them. The female passenger reportedly became angry after being told that the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Haas, McLaren team members quarantined, tested for coronavirus

Two members of the Haas Formula One team and one from McLaren were quarantined in Melbourne on Wednesday as a precaution amid coronavirus fears ahead of Sunday's...
Reuters

GP virus scare: F1 team members in self-isolation in Melbourne

Crew members of the Haas and McLaren Formula One teams are in self-isolation after showing signs of coronavirus.
Brisbane Times

