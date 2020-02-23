Global  

PREVIEW-Cricket-Australia bank on top four against buoyant New Zealand

Reuters India Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Australia will be banking on their top order as they seek to end their five-match winless streak in one-day internationals against a buoyant New Zealand in the three-match series beginning in Sydney on Friday.
