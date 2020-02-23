PREVIEW-Cricket-Australia bank on top four against buoyant New Zealand

India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent. A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has..

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3 India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36Published 2 weeks ago