FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v New Zealand ODI series

Reuters India Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Factbox on the one-day international series between Australia and New Zealand, which begins in Sydney on Friday: FIXTURES First ODI: March 13, Sydney (2.30 p.m., 0330 GMT) Second ODI: March 15, Sydney (10.30 a.m., 2330 GMT) Third ODI: March 20, Hobart (2.30 p.m., 0330 GMT) AUSTRALIA World ranking: 5 Captain: Aaron Finch Coach: Justin Langer Top ranked batsman: David Warner (6) Top ranked bowler: Pat Cummins (4) Squad
