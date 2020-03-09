Global  

Bowlers may limit usage of saliva for shining ball due to coronavirus, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Zee News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday (March 11) said that the bowlers might limit the usage of saliva to shine the ball during the first ODI against South Africa in Dharamshala on Thursday as a precautionary measure due to coronavirus outbreak.
