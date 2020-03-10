Global  

Atalanta enter Champions League 2020 quarterfinals as Josip Ilicic nets four to send Valencia out

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Atalanta's Josip Ilicic scored four goals in a stunning individual display to lead them to a 4-3 Champions League last-16, second-leg win over Valencia, that completed an 8-4 aggregate victory, at an empty Mestalla on Tuesday. Playing in the Champions League for the first time this season, Atalanta`s European adventure continued in emphatic fashion as Slovenian Ilicic netted twice in each half to guide his side comfortably into the quarter-finals.
