Atalanta enter Champions League 2020 quarterfinals as Josip Ilicic nets four to send Valencia out

Atalanta's Josip Ilicic scored four goals in a stunning individual display to lead them to a 4-3 Champions League last-16, second-leg win over Valencia, that completed an 8-4 aggregate victory, at an empty Mestalla on Tuesday. Playing in the Champions League for the first time this season, Atalanta`s European adventure continued in emphatic fashion as Slovenian Ilicic netted twice in each half to guide his side comfortably into the quarter-finals. 👓 View full article

