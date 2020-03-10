Global  

Rio Ferdinand is backing Liverpool FC to beat Atletico Madrid and reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night. The Reds are trailing their Spanish opponents 1-0 from the first leg of their last-16 clash after Saul Niguez netted a fourth-minute winner at the Wanda Metropolitana Stadium. Liverpool FC have lost three of their last […]

The post Rio Ferdinand states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid appeared first on The Sport Review.
