Suspension of 7 Cong LS MPs revoked by Speaker

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
They had been suspended on charges of "gross misconduct" in the House. The seven Congress MPs include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla. An all-party meeting was held in which this decision was made by the Speaker.
