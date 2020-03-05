Global  

Olympiacos release coronavirus update after Arsenal's match with Man City is postponed

Football.london Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Olympiacos release coronavirus update after Arsenal's match with Man City is postponedEvangelos Marinakis, owner of Olympiacos, announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus within 14 days of visiting the Emirates Stadium for his side's Europa League victory over Arsenal
News video: Man City v Arsenal game off due to coronavirus

Man City v Arsenal game off due to coronavirus 01:08

 The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal set for Wednesday night has been postponed as the effect of the coronavirus on world sport deepens. It comes after the owner of Olympiacos, who played at Arsenal on February 27, tested positive to Covid-19.

