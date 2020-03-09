Global  

‘Tottenham are a mess and hiring Jose Mourinho was a huge mistake’ – Jason Cundy slams Spurs chairman Daniel Levy after Champions League exit

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Former Tottenham defender Jason Cundy believes the finger of blame for the ‘mess’ at Spurs can be pointed at one man – chairman Deniel Levy. The north Londoners’ slump sank to a new low on Tuesday night as they were dumped out the Champions League with a 3-0 defeat away at RB Leipzig, losing their […]
