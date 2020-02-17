Global  

Gary Lineker heads for Liverpool vs Atletico but expects coronavirus will 'end season'

Daily Star Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Gary Lineker heads for Liverpool vs Atletico but expects coronavirus will 'end season'Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid is on in the Champions League but BT Sport pundit Gary Lineker is fearful for the football season after Manchester City vs Arsenal was called off
News video: Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title 01:42

 Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

