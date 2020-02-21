Global  

‘Daniel Levy sold us a dream and delivered a nightmare’ – Tottenham fan slams board and claims Harry Kane will leave crisis-club this summer

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
An Angry Tottenham fan raged at chairman Daniel Levy and owners ENIC for turning his beloved club into a ‘cash cow’ and believes Harry Kane will leave this summer, saying the striker ‘deserves better’. Season ticket holder Danny called talkSPORT on Tuesday night to vent his outrage at Spurs’ disastrous slump after watching his side […]
