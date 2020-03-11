No minimum balance required in savings a/cs: SBI
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced that savings account holders don't need to maintain minimum balance, news agency PTI reported.
SBI FD rates below 6%, lowest since ’04State Bank of India has cut deposit rates to its lowest level since 2004 and has done away with the minimum balance requirement for all its 44.5 crore savings...
