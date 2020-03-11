No minimum balance required in savings a/cs: SBI

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced that savings account holders don't need to maintain minimum balance, news agency PTI reported.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources No minimum balance required in savings a/c: SBI The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced that savings account holders don't need to maintain minimum balance, news agency...

IndiaTimes 16 hours ago



SBI FD rates below 6%, lowest since ’04 State Bank of India has cut deposit rates to its lowest level since 2004 and has done away with the minimum balance requirement for all its 44.5 crore savings...

IndiaTimes 8 hours ago





Tweets about this