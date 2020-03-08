Global  

Manish Kaushik punches his way to Tokyo Olympics, 9th Indian boxer to qualify

Zee News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
India continues to secure qualification spots in boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Manish Kaushik (63kg) on Wednesday becoming the ninth boxer from the country to qualify for the quadrennial games. Manish Kaushik, the world bronze-medallist, secured a place in Tokyo Olympics after getting the better of Australia's Harrison Garside in a brutal match at the Asian Qualifiers at Amman.
 Five Indian boxers, including the seasoned trio of Vikas Krishan (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg), secured Tokyo Olympic berths on MARCH 8 by advancing to the semifinals of the Asian Qualifiers with mostly commanding victories in Jordon.

