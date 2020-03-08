Manish Kaushik punches his way to Tokyo Olympics, 9th Indian boxer to qualify

India continues to secure qualification spots in boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Manish Kaushik (63kg) on Wednesday becoming the ninth boxer from the country to qualify for the quadrennial games. Manish Kaushik, the world bronze-medallist, secured a place in Tokyo Olympics after getting the better of Australia's Harrison Garside in a brutal match at the Asian Qualifiers at Amman.



