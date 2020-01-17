Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest updates, results, tips, and racecard as Champion Chase leads Ladies Day

Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest updates, results, tips, and racecard as Champion Chase leads Ladies Day

Independent Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Follow the latest updates from the second day of the Cheltenham Festival as the Queen Mother Champion Chase takes place without defending champion Altior
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event

Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event 00:33

 Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Central Park or the Eiffel Tower? Survey says these are the top 10 places to pop the question [Video]Central Park or the Eiffel Tower? Survey says these are the top 10 places to pop the question

The perfect daytime date according to Americans is a walk in a park or botanical garden, a visit to the zoo or a river cruise. A study of 2,000 Americans has revealed the ideal combination of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

At least 25 injured in latest day of controversial bull-taming festival in south India [Video]At least 25 injured in latest day of controversial bull-taming festival in south India

The bull-taming sport of Jallikattu continues in south India as part of the four-day harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu. The event was held in Palamedu, Madurai, on January 16 with as many as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cheltenham Festival: Tiger Roll bids for treble & intriguing Champion Chase

An intriguing Champion Chase and Tiger Roll seeking another triumph are among the highlights at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.
BBC Sport

Nicky Henderson’s Cheltenham love affair is in the blood as star charge Altior goes for history

Nicky Henderson’s Cheltenham love affair is in the blood as star charge Altior goes for historyIt is 64 winners and counting for Nicky Henderson at Cheltenham Festival but this year could be a big one if Altior takes the prize in the Champion Chase for a...
Stroud Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

emarroq109

GOODFELLA 🌎🌍🌏 Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest updates, results, tips, and racecard as… (via https://t.co/gUVuWLj2Ip… https://t.co/cewQC9VxV1 5 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Ballymore Novices' Hurdle result: 1. Envoi Allen - 4/7 Fav 2. Easy Work - 12/1 3. The Big Getaway - 9/1… https://t.co/EFx4MT8F6p 15 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Envoi Allen (4/7) wins the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in style! #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/lS3qjsY7S3 https://t.co/N97qSnfVla 19 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport And they're off! Follow the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Race LIVE! https://t.co/lS3qjsY7S3 25 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent RT @IndySport: LIVE: Follow day two at the Cheltenham Festival as racing gets underway on Ladies Day #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/lS3q… 35 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport LIVE: Follow day two at the Cheltenham Festival as racing gets underway on Ladies Day #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/lS3qjsY7S3 35 minutes ago

racing_apps

Horse racing apps Cheltenham Festival 2020 - Ladies Day LIVE: Latest updates, racecard and odds https://t.co/2NtfqEKr8D https://t.co/it6E2Q8tKS 59 minutes ago

the_racehour

#racehour RT @bookmakers: 🎉 Day 2 is here and we're already keeping you up to date on everything that's happening as it happens 👇Check it out and fo… 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.