Breaking: Chacun Pour Soi ruled out of Cheltenham Festival Queen Mother Champion Chase

Sutton Coldfield Observer Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Cheltenham Festival 2020: His owner Willie Mullins has had a terrible start to the Cheltenham Festival with day two of the meet all set to get underway later on.
News video: Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event

Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event 00:33

 Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10).

Recent related news from verified sources

Altior out of Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham Festival

Altior out of Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham FestivalIt has been confirmed that Nicky Henderson's horse will not run on Wednesday at Cheltenham Racecourse and will miss the chance to become a three times winner.
Gloucestershire Echo

Mullins disaster as Chacun Pour Soi is ruled out of Champion Chase

Mullins disaster as Chacun Pour Soi is ruled out of Champion ChaseNot a great start to Day Two at Cheltenham Festival for Willie Mullins
Gloucestershire Echo


