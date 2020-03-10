Breaking: Chacun Pour Soi ruled out of Cheltenham Festival Queen Mother Champion Chase

Conor Fitzgerald BREAKING: Chacun Pour Soi has been ruled out of the Queen Mother Champion Chase #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/YMPCfWWd52 57 minutes ago 888sport 🚨 MARKET MOVER 🚨 Defi Du Seuil has been backed in after Chacun Pour Soi is ruled out of the Champion Chase. Foll… https://t.co/tpxzcbPO39 2 hours ago Lysh50 RT @RacingBreaks: BREAKING: Chacun Pour Soi has been ruled OUT of the Champion Chase. Surely a procession for Defi now... #CheltenhamFest… 2 hours ago Sam Robbins RT @TWEnclosure: BREAKING NEWS... Chacun Pour Soi has been ruled OUT of the Champion Chase 😱 He's been declared a non-runner due to vets… 2 hours ago Gary Comley BREAKING NEWS #CheltenhamFestival CHACUN POUR SOI Ruled out of the Queen mother champion chase. DDS 1/3 on. 2 hours ago Racing Breaks BREAKING: Chacun Pour Soi has been ruled OUT of the Champion Chase. Surely a procession for Defi now...… https://t.co/mJwXAEQuM1 2 hours ago The Winners Enclosure BREAKING NEWS... Chacun Pour Soi has been ruled OUT of the Champion Chase 😱 He's been declared a non-runner due t… https://t.co/oEjFaqJ17J 2 hours ago