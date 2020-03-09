UFC release slow motion footage showing full force of Weili Zhang punches on Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s face that left terrible looking injuries

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on a fight for the ages at UFC 248 and have created a new buzz around women’s MMA. Zhang emerge the victor in the strawweight title fight, but not before coming through five brutal rounds. The fact that it outshone the main event of Israel Adesanya – one of […] 👓 View full article



