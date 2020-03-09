Global  

UFC release slow motion footage showing full force of Weili Zhang punches on Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s face that left terrible looking injuries

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on a fight for the ages at UFC 248 and have created a new buzz around women’s MMA. Zhang emerge the victor in the strawweight title fight, but not before coming through five brutal rounds. The fact that it outshone the main event of Israel Adesanya – one of […]
News video: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Sustains Brutal Injuries in UFC 248 Fight Against Zhang Weili

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Sustains Brutal Injuries in UFC 248 Fight Against Zhang Weili 01:13

 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Sustains Brutal Injuries in UFC 248 Fight Against Zhang Weili On March 7, former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk took on current strawweight champion Zhang Weili at UFC 248. The fight, which resulted in a split-decision victory in Weili’s favor, is being hailed as a potential...

UFC news: Valentina Shevchenko says Weili Zhang was wrongly awarded with over Joanna Jedrzejczyk and she’ll lose her next title defence

A star was born in the eyes of many at UFC 248 as Weili Zhang defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk to defend the UFC strawweight title. Dana White waxed lyrical about the...
talkSPORT

UFC 248 salaries reveal Israel Adesanya earned $500,000 for Yoel Romero fight – much more than Weili Zhang did vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s five-round war at UFC 248 is all anybody has talked about since Saturday night. The two women put on an epic display in...
talkSPORT


