NCAA tournament bracketology: Gonzaga secures No. 1 seed, only one top seed up for grabs

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
As we inch closer to Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament, our bracketology analysis breaks down where teams should be seeded for March Madness.
News video: Daemen men's basketball finds out their fate

Daemen men's basketball finds out their fate 00:16

 The Daemen Wildcats react to their at-large bid as an 8 seed. They'll face Bridgeport in the first round of the Division II NCAA Tournament.

NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament [Video]NIACC women earn top seed in national tournament

NIACC women earn the top seed in the national tournament

Credit: KIMTPublished


2020 NCAA tournament bracketology: How Big East can put its stamp on March Madness

USATODAY.com

Impact of March Madness without fans (or no NCAA tournament) could be dire for businesses

"It's a little spooky right now," one bar owner in Omaha, Nebraska says of the NCAA tournament being planned to play without fans -- if it is played.
USATODAY.com

