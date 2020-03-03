Global  

Coronavirus: Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative following owner's positive result

BBC Sport Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus after owner Evangelos Marinakis' positive result.
