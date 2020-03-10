Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative for coronavirus after Evangelos Marinakis news

Global  

Daily Star Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative for coronavirus after Evangelos Marinakis newsCoronavirus tests that were carried out on Nottingham Forest players and staff have come back negative after owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he had tested positive for the virus
News video: Coronavirus : Marinakis at Milwall game

Coronavirus : Marinakis at Milwall game 00:21

 This was Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at a game with Millwall days before he says he got coronavirus.

2 Natick High School Students Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]2 Natick High School Students Test Positive For Coronavirus

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

'Players in self-isolation' [Video]'Players in self-isolation'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol reveals the latest on Arsenal after some players met with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis who has coronavirus.

Brighton vs Arsenal to go ahead as planned despite Premier League match with Man City postponed due to coronavirus

Number of Arsenal players and staff have been forced to self-isolate after Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis confirmed he has coronavirus after meeting the...
Independent

Coronavirus: Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative following owner's positive result

Nottingham Forest players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus after owner Evangelos Marinakis' positive result.
BBC Sport

