Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative for coronavirus

Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative for coronavirus

Team Talk Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest have released a statement over fear of players and staff contracting the potentially deadly virus.

The post Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative for coronavirus appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bucks County Staff, Students Exposed To Person With Coronavirus Test Negative For Virus [Video]Bucks County Staff, Students Exposed To Person With Coronavirus Test Negative For Virus

Several schools were closed Friday as a precaution.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:49Published

Bangkok airport screens passengers for signs of coronavirus [Video]Bangkok airport screens passengers for signs of coronavirus

Passengers arriving at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today (March 4) are screened for signs of the coronavirus. Staff at the Suvarnabhumi Airport have set up 'Thermoscan' points to detect any..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative for coronavirus after Evangelos Marinakis news

Nottingham Forest players and staff test negative for coronavirus after Evangelos Marinakis newsCoronavirus tests that were carried out on Nottingham Forest players and staff have come back negative after owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he had tested...
Daily Star

Nottingham Forest confirm all players and staff test negative for coronavirus

Nottingham Forest confirm all players and staff test negative for coronavirusThe Reds and Olympiacos chairman revealed earlier this week that he had contracted COVID-19
Lincolnshire Echo

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Attorney_Eff

Kiyila Okom RT @SkySportsNews: Nottingham Forest confirm all players, staff and officers have been tested for the coronavirus and all results have come… 31 seconds ago

iamscaz

ceejay agbo RT @iambolar: Nottingham Forest have confirmed that all players, staff and officers have been tested for the coronavirus and all results ha… 4 minutes ago

Tonetek1

Tonetek @BBCSport I’ve read that all Nottingham Forest players and staff have been tested and all clear. ? If true why ha… https://t.co/a6bw8ovFP1 7 minutes ago

JackH_THFC

Jack Hare RT @david_conn: Coronavirus: Nottingham Forest say all players and staff have been tested for the virus after the club's owner Evangelos Ma… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.