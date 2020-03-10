Cheltenham Festival 2020 results and all the Ladies Day highlights

Global  

Sutton Coldfield Observer Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Cheltenham Festival 2020 results and all the Ladies Day highlightsCheltenham Festival 2020: See all the results as they come in from Ladies Day at the second day at the famous meeting with our updated page which will refresh throughout the day.
 Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10).

Every Cheltenham Festival race results from Ladies Day

How will the likes of Tiger Roll and Defi Du Seuil do in day two's action?
Gloucestershire Echo Also reported by •Lichfield MercuryIndependentDaily StarStroud Life

Going set to be Good to Soft at Cheltenham Racecourse by Gold Cup day

Going set to be Good to Soft at Cheltenham Racecourse by Gold Cup dayA mostly dry week will see the going at Cheltenham Festival become firmer as Gold Cup day approaches on Friday
Gloucestershire Echo


Independent

The Independent RT @IndySport: Politologue wins the Queen Mother Champion Chase in a huge upset! #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/lS3qjsY7S3 https://t.co… 1 minute ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Politologue wins the Queen Mother Champion Chase in a huge upset! #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/lS3qjsY7S3 https://t.co/HN6ZOidY33 1 minute ago

IndySport

Indy Sport AND THEY'RE OFF! Follow the Queen Mother Champion Chase LIVE! #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/lS3qjsY7S3 6 minutes ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Cheltenham Festival 2020 LIVE RESULTS: Stream free, TV channel, betting tips, race cards for Ladies Day TODAY - The… https://t.co/ZVHF4VQYt8 6 minutes ago

Investigator058

Nurse González RT @Independent: Cheltenham Festival LIVE – Latest updates, tips and results https://t.co/gfZaTnuOIx 8 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport 2:50pm - The Coral Cup Hurdle results: 1 Dame De Compagnie 5-1 Fav 2 Black Tears 12-1 3 Thosedaysaregone 10-1… https://t.co/C71q28fG4F 33 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Dame Du Compagnie wins the Coral Cup! #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/lS3qjsY7S3 https://t.co/nFNVeX8NKs 37 minutes ago

IndySport

Indy Sport And they're off! Follow the Coral Cup LIVE! #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/lS3qjsY7S3 44 minutes ago

