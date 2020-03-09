Global  

Hugo Lloris issues damning verdict on Tottenham's Champions League exit to RB Leipzig

Football.london Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Hugo Lloris issues damning verdict on Tottenham's Champions League exit to RB LeipzigTottenham face a real battle to qualify for next season's Champions League with only nine games of the Premier League season remaining to clinch a top-four finish
News video: Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game.

Leipzig coach happy that there will be fans present for the game. 01:29

 RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelmann says that having the club's fans at their Champions League match against Tottenham will spur them on

Jose Mourinho admits Champions League return appears forlorn [Video]Jose Mourinho admits Champions League return appears forlorn

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side are up against it in their bid to get back into the Champions League next season. A depleted Spurs, beaten finalists last year, crashed out of this..

We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho [Video]We will give absolutely everything against Leipzig, says Tottenham's Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says his side have nothing to lose in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig

Jose Mourinho issues challenge to Liverpool following Tottenham Champions League exit

Jose Mourinho issues challenge to Liverpool following Tottenham Champions League exitThe Portuguese could do nothing as his Tottenham side were beaten 4-0 on aggregate by Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League on...
Football.london

Tottenham losing to RB Leipzing means Jose Mourinho is now on his worst winless run of his managerial career

Tottenham’s Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig means Jose Mourinho is now on the worst winless run of his entire managerial career. Spurs were beaten 3-0 on...
talkSPORT

