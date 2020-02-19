Global  

One News Page > Sports News > Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund commentary: LIVE Champions League coverage with Neymar, Sancho and Haaland set to clash again

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund commentary: LIVE Champions League coverage with Neymar, Sancho and Haaland set to clash again

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund go head-to-head for a place in the Champions League quarter-final tonight. Dortmund have a slight advantage in their Round of 16 tie, having won the first-leg in Germany 2-1. Erling Haaland scored a brilliant double in Dortmund but Neymar’s away goal for PSG has kept this tie on […]
Tuchel: Mbappe a doubt for Dortmund clash [Video]Tuchel: Mbappe a doubt for Dortmund clash

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel says Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund, with the forward suffering from angina.

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double [Video]Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

Paris Saint-Germain are in danger of another early Champions League exit and must overturn a 2-1 deficit against Borussia Dortmund. BVB‘s teenage star Erling...
PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund: Champions League odds, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, team news

Paris Saint-Germain enters the second leg in an empty Parc des Princes stadium trailing in the tie
