Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund commentary: LIVE Champions League coverage with Neymar, Sancho and Haaland set to clash again

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund go head-to-head for a place in the Champions League quarter-final tonight. Dortmund have a slight advantage in their Round of 16 tie, having won the first-leg in Germany 2-1. Erling Haaland scored a brilliant double in Dortmund but Neymar’s away goal for PSG has kept this tie on […] 👓 View full article

