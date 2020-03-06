Global  

Why the Premier League is not following coronavirus response examples in La Liga and Serie A

Football.london Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries on why the Premier League is not following coronavirus response examples in Europe in a decision impacting Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and their rivals
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: First Premier League soccer match postponed for coronavirus

First Premier League soccer match postponed for coronavirus 01:24

 Reigning English soccer champions Manchester City has had its Premier League match with Arsenal called off due to fears over the coronavirus. It&apos;s been revealed that several staff and players from the London team are now in self-isolation as a precaution. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola discuss coronavirus [Video]Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola discuss coronavirus

Football managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola give their opinion on coronavirus affecting the Premier League. The virus has already shut down multiple leagues across Europe and as the outbreak..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published

Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury [Video]Liverpool's Klopp trusts league on coronavirus protocols, says Alisson is out for at least a week with injury

Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp says he trusts the Premier League as far as trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while also confirming goalkeeper Alisson will be out for at least a week with a..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League coronavirus statement in full as Man City vs Arsenal is postponed

Premier League coronavirus statement in full as Man City vs Arsenal is postponedThe Premier League have released a statement amid coronavirus fears after Manchester City vs Arsenal became the first top flight game in England to be postponed
Coronavirus - what lies ahead for the Premier League?

As coronavirus continues to affect sporting events across the world, BBC Sport looks at the key questions about what lies ahead for the Premier League.
