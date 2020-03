Ondrej Palat on Lightning 2-1 road loss to Maple Leafs

"We'll be better" -Ondrej Palat after the Tampa Bay Lightning drop the game to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Preview: Lightning looking to bounce back as road trip continues against Maple Leafs The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking to bounce back Tuesday night when they take on Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

FOX Sports 1 day ago





Tweets about this