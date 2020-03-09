Global  

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Liverpool will need another memorable Anfield night in the Champions League as they look to turn around their last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez’s early strike in the first-leg in Spain three weeks ago has given Atletico the advantage. But Liverpool will still be confident of hitting back on Merseyside and making it through […]
News video: Liverpool Atletico Madrid second leg

Liverpool Atletico Madrid second leg 03:34

 Can Liverpool come from behind and make the Champions League quarter-finals

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game [Video]Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview [Video]Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview

Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

Paris Saint-Germain are in danger of another early Champions League exit and must overturn a 2-1 deficit against Borussia Dortmund. BVB‘s teenage star Erling...
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League online tonight anywhere


