EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Belair opens up on before and after facing WWE star Charlotte Flair in NXT

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Bianca Belair has really made a name for herself since debuting in WWE 2017, but the past six months have seen her showcase exactly what a talent she is. Standout performances at War Games, Survivor Series and a stellar, even record-breaking outing in the Royal Rumble in January has seen the EST of NXT’s stock […]
