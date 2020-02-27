Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Billionaire owner JP McManus lands four Cheltenham Festival winners in one day - at odds of 570-1

Billionaire owner JP McManus lands four Cheltenham Festival winners in one day - at odds of 570-1

Stroud Life Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Billionaire owner JP McManus lands four Cheltenham Festival winners in one day - at odds of 570-1McManus - already this storied Festival's most successful owner - celebrated his 69th birthday with Epatante's victory in the Champion Hurdle on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event

Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event 00:33

 Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Four-eared rescue cat begs clinic clients for tummy rubs [Video]Four-eared rescue cat begs clinic clients for tummy rubs

Stella is a wonderful and affectionate cat with four ears, due to a rare genetic mutation. She loves attention all day long and will even ask for her belly to be rubbed for more than the usual three..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

Eighteenth century house in Bangkok has a unique scuba diving pool in courtyard [Video]Eighteenth century house in Bangkok has a unique scuba diving pool in courtyard

This is one of the oldest houses in Bangkok and the owner has built a scuba diving pool in the courtyard. Built 230 years ago, So Heng Tai Mansion is an eighteenth-century Chinese house in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cheltenham Festival confirm the going ahead of day one of the races

Cheltenham Festival confirm the going ahead of day one of the racesThe Festival will begin on soft going at Cheltenham Racecourse as Gold Cup week kicks off on Tuesday
Gloucestershire Echo Also reported by •IndependentSutton Coldfield ObservertalkSPORTDaily StarStroud Life

Live results from Cheltenham Festival Ladies' Day, celebrities, pictures and tips from Day Two

Live results from Cheltenham Festival Ladies' Day, celebrities, pictures and tips from Day TwoDay two of the National Hunt Festival is all about the outfits, as well as the racing - on the track Tiger Roll could continue his epic form in the Cross Country...
Stroud Life


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Billionaire owner JP McManus lands four Cheltenham Festival winners in one day - at odds of 570-1: https://t.co/BtnKktaeIx 18 minutes ago

GlosLiveOnline

Gloucestershire Live Billionaire owner JP McManus lands four Cheltenham Festival winners in one day - at odds of 570-1 https://t.co/dhNfLxNOI0 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.