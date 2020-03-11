Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Dawes leads Clemson past Miami 69-64 in ACC Tournament

Dawes leads Clemson past Miami 69-64 in ACC Tournament

FOX Sports Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Dawes leads Clemson past Miami 69-64 in ACC Tournament
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dawes leads Clemson past Miami 69-64 in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, and eighth-seeded Clemson defeated ninth-seeded Miami 69-64 on Wednesday to advance to the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida Miami falls 69-64 to Clemson in ACC Tournament: https://t.co/ANLh9UiMdQ https://t.co/ldaCGPz0DE 34 minutes ago

clemsonbb_fanly

Clemson BB Report Dawes leads Clemson past Miami 69-64 in ACC Tournament #Tigers https://t.co/gACrDzHayG https://t.co/sgXbUpMQKR 54 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Dawes leads Clemson past Miami 69-64 in ACC Tournament https://t.co/MTHRBiMMLT https://t.co/ASzHatRoUA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.