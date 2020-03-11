Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Golden State Warriors to play Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night in first NBA game without fans

Golden State Warriors to play Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night in first NBA game without fans

FOX Sports Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Golden State Warriors to play Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night in first NBA game without fans
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Chicago Bulls' Mixed Emotions On Possibly Playing Games In Empty Arenas

Chicago Bulls' Mixed Emotions On Possibly Playing Games In Empty Arenas 01:15

 After the Golden State Warriors became the first NBA team to announce they'll play home games in an empty stadium, Chicago Bulls players expressed conflicted emotions about potentially playing games with no fans in the stands.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warriors to Play Nets in an Empty Arena Due to Coronavirus [Video]Warriors to Play Nets in an Empty Arena Due to Coronavirus

Warriors to Play Nets in an Empty Arena Due to Coronavirus The coronavirus has prompted San Francisco to ban events with 1,000 or more people. The game will be held Thursday night in San Francisco's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Seattle to Ban Gatherings of More Than 250 People Due to Coronavirus [Video]Seattle to Ban Gatherings of More Than 250 People Due to Coronavirus

Seattle to Ban Gatherings of More Than 250 People Due to Coronavirus The ban, announced by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, includes sporting events and concerts in the Seattle metro area. It has not yet..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warriors v Nets becomes first NBA fixture behind closed doors because of coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News

Warriors Become First N.B.A. Team to Bar Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Golden State will face the Nets at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday without fans in attendance.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

xolaura09xo

Laura RT @KTLAMorningNews: Update: Golden State Warriors will play the Brooklyn Nets at home Thursday night in first NBA game without fans.​ http… 11 seconds ago

IofSports

the Insobriety of Sports RT @wojespn: The Golden State Warriors are planning to play foreseeable home games without fans in observance of the San Francisco Health O… 13 seconds ago

LANGSTON253

LANGSTON The Golden state warriors can play without fans, the teams been missing all year long. @SiriusXMNBA @TermineRadio @Jumpshot8 1 minute ago

Purple_Hel

We're trying to have a society here! RT @AJEnglish: The Golden State Warriors will play Thursday's game in San Francisco without fans, becoming the first NBA team to have a gam… 2 minutes ago

happyhistorian

Julia Gainey RT @LivePDDave1: The Golden State Warriors just announced they are going to play home games without fans because of #coronavirus. Isn't the… 3 minutes ago

reneknottsports

Rene Knott RT @CNBC: Golden State Warriors to play first NBA game without fans after San Fran bans large crowds due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

TXMsLe

TexasToast RT @love4thegameAK: This getting stupid... Golden State Warriors to close games to fans over coronavirus fears... https://t.co/quiunz4XMP 5 minutes ago

MrDonJackson

Don Jackson Golden State Warriors Will Play Home Games Without Fans Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/0mrZrwttvI 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.