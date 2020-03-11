Long wait tests Mullins’ resolve but his fighting spirit pulls through with Champion Bumper win Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Winless throughout the first 13 races of the week, the 66th Festival win of the legendary Irish trainer’s career must have felt more difficult than any of the previous 65 before it as Ferny Hollow secured a Mullins 1-2 ahead of favourite Appreciate It. Winless throughout the first 13 races of the week, the 66th Festival win of the legendary Irish trainer’s career must have felt more difficult than any of the previous 65 before it as Ferny Hollow secured a Mullins 1-2 ahead of favourite Appreciate It. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gloucestershire Live Long wait tests Mullins’ resolve but his fighting spirit pulls through at #cheltenhamfestival https://t.co/sc1kbKE3Lf 29 minutes ago