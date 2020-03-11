Global  

Long wait tests Mullins’ resolve but his fighting spirit pulls through with Champion Bumper win

Gloucestershire Echo Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Long wait tests Mullins’ resolve but his fighting spirit pulls through with Champion Bumper winWinless throughout the first 13 races of the week, the 66th Festival win of the legendary Irish trainer’s career must have felt more difficult than any of the previous 65 before it as Ferny Hollow secured a Mullins 1-2 ahead of favourite Appreciate It.
