Confirmed Man Utd squad for Europa League tie against LASK with Anthony Martial absent

Daily Star Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Confirmed Man Utd squad for Europa League tie against LASK with Anthony Martial absentManchester United's Europa League clash against LASK in the Europa League is still set to go ahead despite concerns about the coronavirus which have seen other matches postponed
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is close to returning from injury, but Anthony Martial is out of Thursday's Europa League match against LASK and a doubt for Sunday's game at Tottenham.

Man Utd Europa League tie behind closed doors

Manchester United's Europa League last-16 first leg at LASK Linz in Austria is to be played behind closed doors because of coronavirus concerns.
BBC News

Michael Owen predicts Manchester United's Europa League fixture vs LASK

Michael Owen predicts Manchester United's Europa League fixture vs LASKManchester United are expected to go through their Europa League tie vs LASK without much trouble and former striker Michael Owen has delivered his verdict
Daily Star

