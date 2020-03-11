Global  

Bruce Arians, Buccaneers desperate to land Tom Brady in free agency 2020, per report

CBS Sports Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Tampa could be willing to pay Brady as much as $40M per year
Titans focused on re-signing Ryan Tannehill, not landing Tom Brady in 2020 NFL free agency, per report

Several teams are staring at Tom Brady, but the Titans aren't one of them
CBS Sports

Tom Brady agrees to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in landmark NFL free agency move, per reports

Tom Brady didn't have to wait long to find his next stop in the NFL. The former New England Patriots QB is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
USATODAY.com

