Bruce Arians, Buccaneers desperate to land Tom Brady in free agency 2020, per report

Tampa could be willing to pay Brady as much as $40M per year



Recent related news from verified sources Titans focused on re-signing Ryan Tannehill, not landing Tom Brady in 2020 NFL free agency, per report Several teams are staring at Tom Brady, but the Titans aren't one of them

CBS Sports 6 days ago



Tom Brady agrees to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in landmark NFL free agency move, per reports Tom Brady didn't have to wait long to find his next stop in the NFL. The former New England Patriots QB is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

USATODAY.com 1 hour ago



