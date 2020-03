The world figure skating championships, scheduled to be held in Montreal from March 16-22, have been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak , the Quebec government said on Wednesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus Next month’s table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed. The contest has been pushed back until June over health concerns as the nation grapples with the coronavirus. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago World in Pictures: Sport Some of the best images from the past week taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published on January 24, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Russia sweeps pairs podium as Canadians place 11th at figure skating world juniors Canada's Patricia Andrew and Zachary Daleman finished 11th in pairs at the world junior figure skating championships on Thursday.

CBC.ca 6 days ago



World figure skating championships cancelled in Montreal The world figure skating championships, scheduled for March 18-22 in Montreal, have been cancelled because of the spread of COVID-19.

CBC.ca 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this