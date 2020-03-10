Watch as Jurgen Klopp RAGES at Liverpool fans who try to get high-fives before Atletico Madrid clash amid coronavirus pandemic

Global  

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp vented his fury at Liverpool fans who tried to high-five him and his players before the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Players have been advised to reduce social interaction with supporters amid the spread of coronavirus, which was declared a pandemic on Wednesday. The Reds released a statement before the […]
 Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team's performance despite their Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

What Diego Costa did during warmup prompts reaction from Liverpool boss Jurgen KloppDiego Costa leads the line for Atletico Madrid in their Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield with the former Chelsea striker looking to end Jurgen...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the Champions League last-16 loss to Atletico Madrid "doesn't feel right" and criticises the La Liga side's style of football.
