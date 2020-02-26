Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chelsea hero Diego Costa has fans in stitches over what he's done to Liverpool at Anfield

Chelsea hero Diego Costa has fans in stitches over what he's done to Liverpool at Anfield

Football.london Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Chelsea hero Diego Costa has fans in stitches over what he's done to Liverpool at AnfieldLiverpool hosted Atletico Madrid in a Champions League round of 16 decider that saw Jurgen Klopp take on Diego Simeone and Diego Costa return to England - much to the delight of Chelsea fans
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Luxury Carlsbad resort faces sexual battery suit [Video]Luxury Carlsbad resort faces sexual battery suit

Two women say the same massage therapist sexually assaulted them at the upscale Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 04:07Published

Chelsea King's murder spurs movement to protect kids [Video]Chelsea King's murder spurs movement to protect kids

The death of Chelsea King has spurred a movement not only in San Diego, but across the nation, to protect children.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea fans heap praise on 'new Xavi' Billy Gilmour after Liverpool performance

Chelsea fans heap praise on 'new Xavi' Billy Gilmour after Liverpool performanceChelsea youngster Billy Gilmour hit an 84 per cent pass accuracy as well as making 32 interceptions, earning comparisons to Barcelona hero Xavi
Daily Star

Liverpool fans take aim at Fabinho despite Adrian's howler against Chelsea

Liverpool fans take aim at Fabinho despite Adrian's howler against ChelseaLiverpool fans have taken aim at Fabinho after he lost the ball in the build-up to Chelsea's opener in the FA Cup
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.