The NCAA decides that fan attendance will be limited at its men's and women's basketball tournaments

FOX Sports Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The NCAA decides that fan attendance will be limited at its men's and women's basketball tournamentsDue to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, the NCAA decided on Wednesday to limit fan attendance during March Madness this year.
NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will not include fans due to coronavirus concerns

March Madness will go on without fans present due to concerns about the coronavirus. The NCAA announced the changes to tournaments on Wednesday.
NCAA Bans Fans From March Madness Tournaments Over Coronavirus Concerns

NCAA President Mark Emmert just announced fans WILL BE BANNED from both the men's and women's basketball tournaments this month ... and it's all 'cause of...
