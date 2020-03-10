Ivy League Cancels Conference Basketball Tournaments Due to Coronavirus The four-team tournaments were to be held Friday through Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The regular-season champions, Princeton women and Yale men, will be awarded the automatic NCAA Tournament bids. The Ivy League also...
NCAA President Mark Emmert just announced fans WILL BE BANNED from both the men's and women's basketball tournaments this month ... and it's all 'cause of... TMZ.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Denver Post •bizjournals
Tweets about this
Lanier County Network The NCAA decides that fan attendance will be limited at its men's and women's basketball tournaments - https://t.co/55oQ1diz0b 3 minutes ago
Coach Billy Carson The NCAA decides that fan attendance will be limited at its men's and women's basketball tournaments… https://t.co/W5ZsTjutok 6 minutes ago