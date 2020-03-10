Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > All NCAA tournament games to be held without fans due to coronavirus

All NCAA tournament games to be held without fans due to coronavirus

FOX Sports Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
All NCAA tournament games to be held without fans due to coronavirusNCAA tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published < > Embed
News video: NCAA tournament games in Omaha will not be open to the public

NCAA tournament games in Omaha will not be open to the public 01:52

 NCAA tournament games in Omaha will not be open to the public

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Food safety expert speaks on coronavirus concerns [Video]Food safety expert speaks on coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus is certainly changing the way people do business in Las Vegas. MGM’s decision to close all buffets temporarily turned a lot of March Madness is on, but the fans are out! The NCAA said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

Fans react to Big 12's limiting access to games [Video]Fans react to Big 12's limiting access to games

Basketball fans react to the Big 12's decision Wednesday to limit access to the tournament's games.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amherst closes NCAA women’s basketball regional to fans

For the second consecutive weekend, there won’t be any fans at Amherst’s NCAA Tournament games on campus because of the coronavirus outbreak. The school is...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

ACC, starting Thursday, will play conference tournament games without fans because of coronavirus concerns

The ACC announced Wednesday evening it would keep fans out of its basketball tournament beginning Thursday because of concerns about the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

miko_scott

miko RT @BarstoolUWEC: NCAA- All games in the tournament will be held without fans Italy- Shut down all borders Other UW schools- Extra week… 7 minutes ago

GeWest007

GeorgEbrhart🏀⚽️⚾️🏈 March Madness 2020: NCAA Tournament games to be held without fans amid coronavirus outbreak | Sporting News https://t.co/JOaGnpGHSW 2 hours ago

FOX59

FOX59 News Trying to avoid spreading the new coronavirus that has become a global pandemic, the NCAA decided the men’s and wom… https://t.co/XOSrav678i 5 hours ago

tazust

tazust Who would be opposed to the NCAA tournament being held 2-3 weeks from now? If the situation improves, fans could e… https://t.co/MU4O81xani 5 hours ago

bculpe

Ben Culpepper RT @WVTM13: #MarchMadness tournament games to be held without spectators due to coronavirus, NCAA says https://t.co/MOKI3GJ1tF 5 hours ago

JMBoArdiNg360

Joe Moran Trump suspends travel NCAA tournament games held without fans NBA suspends season Rudy Gobert has Coronavirus T… https://t.co/gdGq4EvBoJ 6 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime NCAA Tournament Games To Be Held Without Fans, Including Upcoming #Golden 1 Center Matches - Mar 11 @ 10:06 PM ET https://t.co/867dFiGktx 7 hours ago

mediccaptfm

Frank Montilli March Madness tournament games to be held without spectators due to coronavirus #TrumpCoronaDisaster… https://t.co/q5FJVKVAG9 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.