All NCAA tournament games to be held without fans due to coronavirus

miko RT @BarstoolUWEC: NCAA- All games in the tournament will be held without fans Italy- Shut down all borders Other UW schools- Extra week… 7 minutes ago GeorgEbrhart🏀⚽️⚾️🏈 March Madness 2020: NCAA Tournament games to be held without fans amid coronavirus outbreak | Sporting News https://t.co/JOaGnpGHSW 2 hours ago FOX59 News Trying to avoid spreading the new coronavirus that has become a global pandemic, the NCAA decided the men’s and wom… https://t.co/XOSrav678i 5 hours ago tazust Who would be opposed to the NCAA tournament being held 2-3 weeks from now? If the situation improves, fans could e… https://t.co/MU4O81xani 5 hours ago Ben Culpepper RT @WVTM13: #MarchMadness tournament games to be held without spectators due to coronavirus, NCAA says https://t.co/MOKI3GJ1tF 5 hours ago Joe Moran Trump suspends travel NCAA tournament games held without fans NBA suspends season Rudy Gobert has Coronavirus T… https://t.co/gdGq4EvBoJ 6 hours ago PulpNews Crime NCAA Tournament Games To Be Held Without Fans, Including Upcoming #Golden 1 Center Matches - Mar 11 @ 10:06 PM ET https://t.co/867dFiGktx 7 hours ago Frank Montilli March Madness tournament games to be held without spectators due to coronavirus #TrumpCoronaDisaster… https://t.co/q5FJVKVAG9 7 hours ago