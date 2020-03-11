Global  

Juventus confirm defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed. The 25-year-old, who has made seven senior appearances this season, has been placed in quarantine as the Serie A club makes checks on those who have had contact with him. It read: “The footballer Daniele Rugani has tested positive for […]
