'March Madness' attendance to be limited to essential staff, families: NCAA

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Attendance at the NCAA's 'March Madness' basketball tournaments will be restricted to essential staff and limited family due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the association's president Mark Emmert said on Wednesday.
