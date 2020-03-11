Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michigan football cancels spring game, limits recruiting trips in response to coronavirus outbreak

Michigan football cancels spring game, limits recruiting trips in response to coronavirus outbreak

CBS Sports Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Michigan was set to hold an open practice as its spring game on April 18 in Michigan Stadium
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Michigan State University switching to virtual instruction amid coronavirus outbreak

Michigan State University switching to virtual instruction amid coronavirus outbreak 01:10

 Michigan State University switching to virtual instruction amid coronavirus outbreak

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Scores Win In Michigan [Video]Joe Biden Scores Win In Michigan

Joe Biden scored a big win in Michigan’s Democratic nominating contest on Tuesday. The victory allows the former vice president to take another step toward the party’s presidential..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

'Coronavirus issue is a matter of presidential leadership' -Biden [Video]'Coronavirus issue is a matter of presidential leadership' -Biden

Following projected wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday night, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke in Philadelphia after canceling a rally in Cleveland due to concerns over the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan cancels spring football game on April 18

Michigan has canceled its annual spring football game, scheduled for April 18, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Wednesday.
ESPN

Cincinnati cancels next month's spring football game amid coronavirus outbreak

The game was originally slated for April 10
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Blue2019Go

🏈🏀〽️Go Blue Forever〽️🏈🏀 Michigan cancels spring football game on April 18 https://t.co/NZPM6YxowT via @ESPN App https://t.co/sLqt0B5XGN 34 seconds ago

wc_ares

Wc_ares Michigan cancels spring football game on April 18 https://t.co/LglTVEQua3 via @ESPN App https://t.co/sWK2d5UPZ5 1 minute ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Michigan cancels spring football game on April 18 https://t.co/tS7HQ6wC2V 3 minutes ago

SteveGaggo

steve gaggo RT @BradGalli: Michigan cancelled its spring football game, and is not allowing coaches to recruit. https://t.co/zSALFsYMXO 4 minutes ago

MikeBailey8316

Mike Bailey RT @chengelis: UM cancels football spring practice, shuts down all recruiting, limits fans till April 21 https://t.co/LDDqmJcdJt via @detro… 5 minutes ago

detroitduchess

Elizabeth RT @LucyAnnLance: Michigan football cancels open spring practice, Big House 5K amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/dQblfifGAL via @freep 6 minutes ago

NDrules43

Kev RT @CorderTodd: Michigan cancels spring football game on April 18 https://t.co/K1xjqqKPjF 8 minutes ago

CorderTodd

Todd Corder Michigan cancels spring football game on April 18 https://t.co/K1xjqqKPjF 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.