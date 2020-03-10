Liverpool (2) 2-3 (2) Atletico Madrid: Marcos Llorente nets extra-time brace to eliminate reigning champions

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Marcos Llorente came off the bench to score extra-time two goals and dramatically eliminate Liverpool from the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday evening. The Reds’ started well wiped out their visitors’ advantage at the end of the first-half as Georginio Wijnaldum headed home a brilliant effort into the bottom corner. Jurgen Klopp’s men […]



