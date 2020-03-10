Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool (2) 2-3 (2) Atletico Madrid: Marcos Llorente nets extra-time brace to eliminate reigning champions

Liverpool (2) 2-3 (2) Atletico Madrid: Marcos Llorente nets extra-time brace to eliminate reigning champions

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Marcos Llorente came off the bench to score extra-time two goals and dramatically eliminate Liverpool from the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday evening. The Reds’ started well wiped out their visitors’ advantage at the end of the first-half as Georginio Wijnaldum headed home a brilliant effort into the bottom corner. Jurgen Klopp’s men […]

The post Liverpool (2) 2-3 (2) Atletico Madrid: Marcos Llorente nets extra-time brace to eliminate reigning champions appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title 01:42

 Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game [Video]Atletico gear up for crunch Liverpool game

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's side take on Liverpool in the Champions league second leg with a slender 1-0 lead.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:17Published

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview [Video]Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Match Preview

Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League trip to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Atletico beat holders Liverpool to reach Champions League last eight

Atletico Madrid stunned holders Liverpool to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after extra-time double in a 4-2 victory on aggregate.
News24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphIndependenttalkSPORTDaily StarBBC News

Watch as ex-Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata throws wild punch at camera as he passionately celebrates win over Liverpool

Alvaro Morata let off some pent-up frustration after Atletico Madrid knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League on Wednesday night. Three goals in extra-time...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

pharm_mainasara

Mainasara_7 #LIVATL RT @Ms_Nyambu: In 2015, Arsene Wenger had a chance to sign a young Marcos Llorente from the Real Madrid B. However, he slid off the chance… 2 minutes ago

footynew247

Footy News rope Atlético Madrid​ stunned Anfield with three goals in a thrilling 3-2 extra-time win and send holders Liverpool… https://t.co/NNwo0GrCzr 6 minutes ago

TEETO_KE

Noir 🇰🇪 This is a brilliantly written article. I love the Iago-Shakespeare reference particularly. Liverpool 2-3 Atletico… https://t.co/C5BT9Cc3Bv 10 minutes ago

LSSTR10

T.R RT @OptaJoe: 167 - There were just 167 seconds between Roberto Firmino's goal for Liverpool and Marcos Llorente's strike for Atlético Madri… 15 minutes ago

Oko1zee

Prince Norman RT @D9INE_ELITE: ⚽️ Liverpool vs Atletico | The Champions of Europe getting knocked out by Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid!!!!! #LIVATM… 20 minutes ago

Rex_Dripp

TEFLON DON 🚬☠️ RT @MountaiNibber: In 2015, Arsene Wenger had a chance to sign a young Marcos Llorente from the Real Madrid B side for £2 million. However,… 21 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Liverpool slumped to a 3-2 Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid after goalkeeper Adrian struggled in ext… https://t.co/BiOXO2kwoL 22 minutes ago

BadmanisDimka

ABDDUL-SEMIU OLADIMEJI RT @SuperSportTV: UEFA @ChampionsLeague - RESULT: Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (Agg. 2-4) Goals from Alvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.