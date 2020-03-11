Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe officially cancelled by UEFA

Coronavirus: Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe officially cancelled by UEFA

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Roma’s match with Sevilla and Inter versus Getafe have officially been cancelled by UEFA. The Europa League last-16 first legs have been called off due to new travel restrictions imposed by the Spanish government on flights to and from Italy in response to the coronavirus outbreak. “Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated […]

The post Coronavirus: Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe officially cancelled by UEFA appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Sevilla v Roma and Inter v Getafe Europa League games postponed

The Europa League ties between Sevilla and Roma in Spain and Inter Milan's against Getafe in Italy are postponed because of coronavirus.
BBC News

UEFA ‘asked Roma and Inter Milan to withdraw from Europa League for competition to continue as normal amid coronavirus’

UEFA reportedly asked Roma and Inter to withdraw from the Europa League amid coronavirus fears. The deadly disease has infected more than 125,000 people...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.