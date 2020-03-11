Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )





The post Coronavirus: Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe officially cancelled by UEFA appeared first on Soccer News. Roma’s match with Sevilla and Inter versus Getafe have officially been cancelled by UEFA. The Europa League last-16 first legs have been called off due to new travel restrictions imposed by the Spanish government on flights to and from Italy in response to the coronavirus outbreak . “Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated […]The post Coronavirus: Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe officially cancelled by UEFA appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

