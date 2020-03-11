Coronavirus: Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe officially cancelled by UEFA
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Roma’s match with Sevilla and Inter versus Getafe have officially been cancelled by UEFA. The Europa League last-16 first legs have been called off due to new travel restrictions imposed by the Spanish government on flights to and from Italy in response to the coronavirus outbreak. “Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated […]
