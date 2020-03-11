Global  

Wolfpack end losing streak with win over Huddersfield in Challenge Cup

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Gareth O'Brien kicked 10 points to help the Toronto Wolfpack bounce back from six straight Super League losses with a dominant 18-0 victory Wednesday over the Huddersfield Giants in the fifth round of the Coral Challenge Cup.
Challenge Cup: Toronto Wolfpack beat Huddersfield Giants to reach last 16

Toronto Wolfpack reach the sixth round of the Challenge Cup with a comfortable 18-0 win at Huddersfield Giants.
BBC News

